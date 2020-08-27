Skip Navigation
Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Dick's, PayPal, Peloton, Square, & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Stephens named Darden a best idea.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded Dick's to perform from outperform.
  • Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Peloton to $96 from $84.
  • Mizuho initiated Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, and Square as buy.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Dick's to overweight from equal weight.
  • Credit Suisse reinstated Marvell as outperform.
Dick's Sporting Goods
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

Stephens named Darden a best idea

Stephens named the restaurant hospitality company and owner of Olive Garden as a best idea and said it saw a "compelling" opportunity due to above-average results during the pandemic among other things.

"During the five years leading up to the pandemic, Darden consistently outperformed the industry on comp sales and comp traffic. This top-line performance is one of the reasons that Darden actually expanded restaurant-level margins between 2015 and 2019 while almost every other full-service operator saw compression. Flash forward to the current crisis, and Darden's key brands, Olive Garden and LongHorn, are among the best-performing in the industry."

Oppenheimer downgraded Dick's to perform from outperform

Oppenheimer downgraded the company after its strong second-quarter earnings and said it thought the company's sales and earnings were going to be "shorter-term in nature."

"Over the past several weeks, fundamental at DKS have strengthened and shares have outperformed, topping our prior objective. We have reviewed closely our stance on DKS. While we admire the efforts of management to thrive amid consumer sector upheaval, we look upon stronger sales and earnings lately as largely shorter-term in nature and are hardpressed to envision the market awarding shares a meaningfully higher multiple.