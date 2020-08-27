Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Dick's, PayPal, Peloton, Square, & more

Stephens named the restaurant hospitality company and owner of Olive Garden as a best idea and said it saw a "compelling" opportunity due to above-average results during the pandemic among other things.

"During the five years leading up to the pandemic, Darden consistently outperformed the industry on comp sales and comp traffic. This top-line performance is one of the reasons that Darden actually expanded restaurant-level margins between 2015 and 2019 while almost every other full-service operator saw compression. Flash forward to the current crisis, and Darden's key brands, Olive Garden and LongHorn, are among the best-performing in the industry."