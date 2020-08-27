Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Dick's, PayPal, Peloton, Square, & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:
Stephens named the restaurant hospitality company and owner of Olive Garden as a best idea and said it saw a "compelling" opportunity due to above-average results during the pandemic among other things.
"During the five years leading up to the pandemic, Darden consistently outperformed the industry on comp sales and comp traffic. This top-line performance is one of the reasons that Darden actually expanded restaurant-level margins between 2015 and 2019 while almost every other full-service operator saw compression. Flash forward to the current crisis, and Darden's key brands, Olive Garden and LongHorn, are among the best-performing in the industry."
Oppenheimer downgraded the company after its strong second-quarter earnings and said it thought the company's sales and earnings were going to be "shorter-term in nature."
"Over the past several weeks, fundamental at DKS have strengthened and shares have outperformed, topping our prior objective. We have reviewed closely our stance on DKS. While we admire the efforts of management to thrive amid consumer sector upheaval, we look upon stronger sales and earnings lately as largely shorter-term in nature and are hardpressed to envision the market awarding shares a meaningfully higher multiple.