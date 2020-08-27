TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to leave the company

Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer & International division of The Walt Disney Company Kevin Mayer took part today in the Disney+ Showcase at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Calif., August 23, 2019. Jesse Grant

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer has quit the company just months after his appointment. "In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for. Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company," Mayer said in a letter to employees obtained by CNBC. "I understand that the role that I signed up for—including running TikTok globally—will look very different as a result of the US Administration's action to push for a sell off of the US business," he added. Mayer joined TikTok on June 1 from Disney. "We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin's role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision. We thank him for his time at the company and wish him well," a TikTok spokesperson told CNBC. TikTok's U.S. general manger Vanessa Pappas will be the interim global head at the company.

Sale of U.S. business

The short-video-sharing app is being forced to sell its U.S. business by the Trump administration, which says the app's current ties to China make it a national security threat. In an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Aug. 6, the U.S. alleged China may potentially have access to "Americans' personal and proprietary information" due to the data collected by TikTok. For its part, TikTok has consistently denied those allegations and says its U.S. user data is stored in the country itself with a backup in Singapore and that its data centers are located outside China, implying the information was not subjected to Chinese law.

Still, experts have pointed to existing legislation in China which could force local Chinese companies like ByteDance and others to hand over data to the Chinese government. Beijing-based ByteDance, which owns TikTok, is in talks with Microsoft, Oracle and other investors in the company for the sale of its U.S., Canadian, Australian and New Zealand operations. Based on the Aug. 6 executive order, a sale must go through before Sept. 15 or the app could be banned in the U.S. On Monday, TikTok sued the U.S. government alleging it was deprived of due process. The lawsuit could delay the ban, giving TikTok more time to get a better deal for the sale.

