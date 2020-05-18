TikTok nabs Disney's streaming boss to be its new CEO

Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer & International division of The Walt Disney Company Kevin Mayer took part today in the Disney+ Showcase at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Calif., August 23, 2019.

Disney's Head of Streaming, Kevin Mayer, is set to become TikTok's chief executive, TikTok announced Monday.

Mayer will also serve as chief operating officer of ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, effective June 1.

It's a huge score for TikTok, a social media platform that hosts short form videos. Mayer was considered one of the top candidates to replace former Disney CEO Bob Iger, before Bob Chapek was ultimately named chief executive.

Mayer is also leaving Disney after the successful launch of its streaming platform, Disney+, which rolled out in November and had 54.5 million subscribers as of May 4.

TikTok has been facing heightened scrutiny over its privacy, and U.S. politicians have raised national security concerns.

