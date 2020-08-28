Amazon orders 1,800 electric vans from Mercedes for deliveries

Amazon announced Friday that it has ordered more than 1,800 electric vans from German automaker Daimler's Mercedes-Benz unit as part of its bid to become carbon-neutral by 2040.

The company said the order consisted of 1,200 of Mercedes' larger eSprinter models and 600 of its midsized eVito vans. It's not clear how much Amazon paid for the vehicles.

Amazon said the move was part of its aim to meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement a decade ahead of schedule. President Donald Trump infamously pulled the U.S. from the accord — which is designed to prevent global temperatures from rising over 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels — back in 2017.

"We welcome the bold leadership demonstrated by Mercedes-Benz by signing up to The Climate Pledge and committing to ambitious action to address climate change," said Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. "We need continued innovation and partnership from auto manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz to decarbonize the transportation sector and tackle the climate crisis."