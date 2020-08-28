CDC director says there will likely be a limited supply of coronavirus vaccines

Whichever coronavirus vaccine candidates win regulatory approval in the U.S. will likely be in short supply once they are cleared for public distribution, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Robert Redfield said Friday.

The U.S. has so far invested more than $10 billion in six vaccine candidates through Operation Warp Speed, the Trump Administration's effort to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of vaccines and treatments to fight the coronavirus. The goal of the initiative is to provide 300 million doses of a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine by January 2021. Drug manufacturers have made "hundreds of thousands" of doses for the U.S. so far, U.S. officials said Friday.

"At first, there will likely be a limited supply of one or more of the Covid-19 vaccines, because limited doses will be available," Redfield said on a conference call with reporters. "It's important that the early vaccines are distributed in a fair, ethical and transparent way."

Redfield said the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices as well as other groups such as the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine are working to develop recommendations on how to prioritize different populations when it comes to distribution of a vaccine.

In order to roll out a vaccine as quickly and to as many people as possible, the U.S. and drugmakers have been ramping up manufacturing before the vaccine's been authorized by the FDA. Paul Mango, deputy chief of staff for policy in the Department of Health and Human Services, said Friday that "manufacturing is already underway for three of our vaccines."

He added that a goal of Operation Warp Speed is to have tens of millions of vaccine doses authorized to be distributed before the end of the calendar year.

"We don't know exactly how many doses we're going to have. We don't know at what time, you're going to have those doses as we approach the end of the year," he said. "And we don't know yet in which subpopulations those vaccines are going to be efficacious."