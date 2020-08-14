Skip Navigation
Coronavirus live updates: California tops 600,000 cases; a look at where U.S. vaccine deals stand

CNBC.com staff

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. 

Negotiations around the next round of coronavirus aid looks likely to drag on, potentially for weeks, after Democrats and Republicans described themselves as hopelessly far apart on a deal. The Senate wrapped up its session on Thursday and will not return this month unless negotiators strike an agreement. The country reported an additional 51,443 new cases of the virus on Thursday. 

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

  • Global cases: More than 20.9 million
  • Global deaths: At least 760,000
  • U.S. cases: More than 5.2 million
  • U.S. deaths: At least 167,200