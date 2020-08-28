A deal to tax tech giants is still possible this year, Irish finance minister claims

Europe and the U.S. have long disagreed over new tax arrangements for digital giants, but a deal on the issue is still possible in 2020, the Irish finance minister told CNBC Friday.

Countries disagree on how to tax tech firms such as Amazon and Apple. While some in Europe believe these companies need to pay more in tax within the region, the United States has said the proposed plans discriminate against American firms.

Chances of a deal took a fresh blow in June when the U.S. decided to pull out of talks at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, while threatening to impose trade tariffs on nations that decided to apply individual digital taxes on the tech companies. However, Paschal Donoghoe, Ireland's finance chief, said he believes that an imminent breakthrough is still a possibility.

When asked if an agreement was still possible this year, he said: "I think it is possible. I think the rumours of the demise of the OECD process were somewhat overstated."

His comments echo those made to CNBC in July, when he said: "I think we need to view what is happening inside the OECD at the moment as a pause."