Next up for the Federal Reserve: Convincing the markets it can do what it says it will do

Getty Images

Now that Federal Reserve officials have sent a clear message on their desire for higher inflation, the tough part is convincing the world that they can pull it off. For the past decade, the Fed has struggled to get inflation up to the 2% target it sees as consistent with a growing economy and that provides policymakers with enough policy room for times of economic stress. In a historic shift Thursday, Chairman Jerome Powell announced that policymakers would allow inflation to run modestly higher for periods of time, rather than employ the past practice of using preemptive rate hikes to control price pressures. The new practice is known as "average inflation targeting." While markets rallied on the sentiment that the approach would keep short-term rates anchored near zero well into the future, there also was plenty of skepticism that the Fed would be able to reach its goal. "It takes us down a dangerous road, because it's clear that deflation is the dominant tendency and they can't change that," said Christopher Whalen, an investment banker and head of Whalen Investment Advisory. "They mistakenly believe that the tools that have can allow them to manipulate inflation expectation, and I think they're wrong."

Inflation persistently has run a bit below the 2% target for most of the period since the Great Recession, and has fallen closer to 1% during the downturn associated with the Covid-19 pandemic. Well before this year's recession even hit, Fed officials had been grappling with low inflation expectations, which they perceive as problematic because they tend to feed off themselves and create policy problems. Thursday's declaration by Powell represented not only the chairman's feelings but also was endorsed unanimously by the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee. Codifying the goals took the campaign to another level and establishes a firm policy that will make the interest-rate setting part of the FOMC's job almost automatic until inflation rises and unemployment falls well below its current 10.2%.

More action needed

"Putting something in writing after a unanimous vote does mean something," said Peter Ireland, a Boston University economics professor and member of the Shadow Open Market Committee, a Fed watchdog group of economists and academics. "It means the committee agrees. Not only do they agree, but it's down on paper on the Fed's website. There can't be any question about how to interpret this." But while the Fed's intentions may be clear, its ability to get past 2% inflation will require additional action. The investing public will be watching coming FOMC meetings for more specific moves to buttress the inflation commitment. Among them: more specific forward guidance on what parameters would have to be met before the Fed would move on rates. Powell's statement indicated that at the least the committee won't set a specific unemployment target. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told CNBC's Steve Liesman in an interview Thursday that he'd be looking for inflation in the 2.25%-2.5% range before acting, but it's unclear where the other officials stand. "If we get to next spring and it looks like we've put all this in the past, at that point I do think we would begin to see the Fed formulate a more detailed plan for forward guidance as to when the asset purchases start to wind down and when liftoff may begin," Ireland said. "For now, the problem is there's so much uncertainty, it's very difficult to enumerate all the scenarios and how the Fed would respond contingent to every possible outcome."