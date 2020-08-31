Don't leave your retirement savings behind when you switch jobs

JGI/Tom Grill

When you leave a job, you obviously have a lot on your mind. However, leaving and ignoring your old 401(k) retirement assets is like putting money in a box under your bed and forgetting it's there. You need to create a plan for that money and find ways to reinvest it. And in these uncertain times, when so many people are leaving or changing jobs, the question becomes more urgent: What should I do with the money in my 401(k) plan from a previous employer? Depending on your personal circumstances and the balance of your 401(k) account, you'll have several options.

If your balance is less than $1,000

If the balance in your previous employer's 401(k) plan is less than $1,000, generally, your only option will be to receive a check for the full amount. That check must be deposited into your new employer's 401(k) account, or into an individual retirement plan within 60 days of receiving it. If you don't, you could incur tax on the full amount, plus a 10% penalty for early distribution. It's best to speak with your 401(k) plan administrator or human resources office to explore the best way to receive these funds, or how to transfer them (known as a "rollover") to your new 401(k) or IRA. Be careful: If you don't explicitly communicate your preferences to your old employer, they will likely write a check directly to you, creating more work for you if you wish to avoid penalties and taxes.

If your balance is between $1,000 to $5,000

If your balance is greater than $5,000