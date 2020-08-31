European stocks higher as dovish Fed boosts sentiment; UK closed, Telecom Italia up 2%

European stocks were higher on Monday as dovish U.S. monetary policy signals gave a boost to global risk assets.

Most major European bourses were higher as global market players were betting supportive monetary policy measures will continue to buoy stocks despite the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the Fed, which has cut interest rates to zero and open-ended asset-purchasing program to support the economy, laid out an inflation policy framework that would keep rates lower for longer.

In the U.K., markets were closed Monday due to a bank holiday.

Asia Pacific markets on Monday were largely higher, with Japanese shares leading the gains amid the search for a replacement of longstanding Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. News that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has bought stakes in five leading Japanese trading firms also helped sentiment. The deal is viewed as a long-term bet on the global economy.