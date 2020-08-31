TikTok denies it's in talks with rival app Triller over potential bid for its U.S. operations

TikTok logos are seen on smartphones in front of a displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration taken November 27, 2019.

Chinese-owned TikTok is not in talks to sell its U.S. business to rival short-video-sharing app Triller, the company told CNBC on Monday.

"We can confirm that we are not and will not be in talks with them. Still, we are flattered by how much they admire TikTok," a spokesperson for TikTok said.

Still, Triller executive chairman Bobby Sarnevesht insisted that the bid had been submitted. "We have confirmation that the chairman (Zhang Yiming) and people pretty high up at ByteDance are aware of it, and, we have correspondence going," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday.

His comments came after Bloomberg News reported that London-based Centricus Asset Management and U.S. app Triller were seeking to buy TikTok's operations in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand and India for $20 billion, citing a person familiar with the matter. The bid was said to have been submitted to TikTok's Beijing-based parent company ByteDance.

ByteDance pointed CNBC to TikTok's comment on the matter. The company also denied knowledge of the offer to Reuters. TikTok executives are also said to be unaware of receiving such a bid and said that no one from the Chinese-owned short-video-sharing app has spoken with Triller on this matter.