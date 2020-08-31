Today is officially the last day to reverse this retirement account withdrawal and save on your tax bill

paul mansfield photography | Moment | Getty Images

It's officially the last day to return that mandatory distribution out of your retirement account and trim your tax bill. The CARES Act, the coronavirus relief act that went into effect this spring, allowed retirement account holders to skip their required minimum distribution for this year. Those who already took the money have until today – Aug. 31 – to return the cash to their individual retirement account or their 401(k) plan. RMDs are the annual withdrawals you must take from your individual retirement account and 401(k) plans after you reach age 70½ — or 72, starting this year.

People who inherit IRAs are also subject to RMDs, and they're also allowed to skip the distribution for 2020. Assuming you don't need the cash, there are two benefits to skipping or returning the RMD for this year. First, these distributions, whether from an IRA or a 401(k) plan, are treated as ordinary income and subject to taxes. An RMD that you bypass or correctly return in a timely fashion can help trim your tax bill. Second, if you're on Medicare, replacing the money can lower your modified adjusted gross income for 2020.

It's about a $1,000 per person increase in annual Medicare costs if you move up one income bracket. Jamie Hopkins director of retirement research at Carson Group

In turn, this can reduce the cost of your premiums for Medicare Part B (medical insurance) and Part D (prescription drug coverage) in 2022. Consider that in 2020, single taxpayers with a 2018 MAGI that's up to $87,000 (or $174,000 if they're married and filing jointly) are paying monthly premiums of $144.60 for Medicare Part B. The premium amounts rise based on Medicare subscribers' MAGI, all the way up to $491.60 per month for individual taxpayers with a 2018 MAGI of $500,000 or more. "It's about a $1,000 per person increase in annual Medicare costs if you move up one income bracket," said Jamie Hopkins, director of retirement research at Carson Group in Omaha, Nebraska.

Cramming? Avoid these mistakes

Senior couple walking on a deserted beach together at sunset Alistair Berg