A new electric-truck stock is hitting the market

Special purpose acquisition company Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and electric truck company Hyliion will vote on their merger on Sept. 28, meaning there will likely soon be another EV player on the market, according to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The companies announced their intention to merge in June, shortly after Nikola went public through a reverse merger with VectoIQ, also a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC.

Once the deal closes, the combined company will be known as Hyliion Holdings Corp., and it will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HYLN. Through the merger Hyliion will receive $560 million, which will be used to accelerate product commercialization.

Founded in 2015, Hyliion makes hybrid as well as fully electric powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles. The hybrid solution, which increases diesel engines' range and efficiency, is already on the market. Penske and Ryder are customers. The company will also make the Hypertruck ERX, which has a fully electric drivetrain as well as a natural gas-powered onboard generator to charge the battery. The company says it will have some vehicles on the market by 2021, followed by volume shipments in 2022.

In June Hyliion announced a preorder of 1,000 trucks from logistics company Agility, which is also taking an equity stake in the company.

Hyliion is forecasting total revenue of $344 million in 2022, $1.019 billion in 2023, and $2.091 billion in 2024. Earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization will grow from $8 million in 2022 to $602 million by 2024.