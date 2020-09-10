8,000 jumbo jets needed to deliver coronavirus vaccines globally, IATA warns

LONDON — The delivery of any future coronavirus vaccine requires "careful planning" with the air transport industry now in order to avoid "potentially severe" issues when it's ready for global distribution, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has warned.

Calling it the "largest single transport challenge ever," the air transport body called on governments to start preparing for the large-scale delivery of a Covid-19 vaccine.

"The potential size of the delivery is enormous. Just providing a single dose to 7.8 billion people would fill 8,000 (Boeing) 747 cargo aircraft," IATA said Wednesday. The world's population is estimated to have hit 7.8 billion in March this year.

"Land transport will help, especially in developed economies with local manufacturing capacity. But vaccines cannot be delivered globally without the significant use air cargo," IATA added.

The group urged governments to begin planning with "industry stakeholders" to ensure full preparedness when vaccines for Covid-19 are approved and available for distribution. Several vaccines are in late-stage clinical trials currently but only Russia has approved its own vaccine for use so far.

IATA noted that air cargo plays "a key role in the distribution of vaccines in normal times through well-established global time- and temperature-sensitive distribution systems," a capability that will be crucial when it comes to transporting vaccines around the world.