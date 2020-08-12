Russia says there is 'major information warfare' against its coronavirus vaccine

Russia has rejected international criticism and skepticism toward its coronavirus vaccine, saying that it's safe and that it works.

Russia announced Tuesday that its vaccine had been approved by its health regulators, making it the first coronavirus vaccine in the world to be registered. Full-scale production is due to start next month. Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted it was safe and effective and that one of his daughters had already received the vaccine.

The news attracted widespread criticism and concern as to its safety and efficacy. It has only undergone rapid Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials on a small number of people and no data from these has yet been published. Phase 3 trials are to begin shortly yet Russia expects to start producing the vaccine in September.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Wednesday that allegations that the vaccine was unsafe were groundless and driven by competition, Interfax news agency reported.

Kirill Dmitriev, the chief executive of Russia's sovereign wealth fund RDIF, which is backing the vaccine named "Sputnik V," said that Western — and specifically U.S. — criticism of the vaccine was biased.

"It (the announcement) really divided the world into those countries that think it's great news ... and some of the U.S. media and some U.S. people that engage in major information warfare on the Russian vaccine," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Wednesday.

"We were not expecting anything else, we are not trying to convince the U.S.," he added. "Our point to the world is that we have this technology, it can be available in your country in November/December if that works with your regulator ... (while) people who are very skeptical will not have this vaccine and we wish them good luck in developing theirs."