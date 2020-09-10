This couple retired at 29 on an $88,000 combined salary

Retiring in your 20s comes with some unexpected problems, according to Joe and Ali Olson.

The Olsons have three kids under the age of 5 and have a hard time explaining to other parents why they are retired. People always assume that the couple somehow struck it rich, but the process was much more about persistence and timing.

Joe, now 35, and Ali, 34, got married in college and started their teaching careers in Las Vegas in the aftermath of the 2008 housing crisis.

The newlyweds maintained their cheap college lifestyle, saving around 80% of their income. All of their savings went directly into buying rental properties. Flash forward to 2020, and the couple now has 19 rentals across the U.S. They quit their jobs in 2015 when their investments were able to fully replace their nearly $88,000 combined salary.

The couple also did not anticipate how hard it is to meaningfully fill your time when you don't have to work. Joe volunteered over 300 hours at Habitat for Humanity in 2019, and Ali writes novels. They both blog about their experience as young retirees.

Check out this video to learn more about how the couple retired early and to see what their life is like now.

