Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Penn, Spotify, Bed Bath & Beyond, RH & more

Jefferies downgraded the race track operator and said its valuation is "stretched" among other things.

"CHDN to Hold from Buy, new target $191 vs $161 prior, 1) Some growth opportunities in IL and KY less certain in terms of timing post-COVID, while others remain in our model/target, 2) Digital strategies are more measured and still formative as sports and iGaming activate, 3) Valuation is relevant and stretched, given the growth is in lower value casinos vs Churchill Downs/Derby franchise and digital."