Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Penn, Spotify, Bed Bath & Beyond, RH & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:
Goldman said in its upgrade of the poultry producing company that it saw an "increasingly attractive" valuation.
"We upgrade shares of SAFM to Buy from Neutral, with 14% implied upside to our revised $139, 6-month price target ($127 prior). Following notable YTD underperformance , we see increasingly attractive valuation for SAFM in light of near-term poultry market expectations that have already been reset lower, while our above-consensus FY21 EPS estimate suggests a return to a more normalized operating environment in the year ahead."
Jefferies downgraded the race track operator and said its valuation is "stretched" among other things.
"CHDN to Hold from Buy, new target $191 vs $161 prior, 1) Some growth opportunities in IL and KY less certain in terms of timing post-COVID, while others remain in our model/target, 2) Digital strategies are more measured and still formative as sports and iGaming activate, 3) Valuation is relevant and stretched, given the growth is in lower value casinos vs Churchill Downs/Derby franchise and digital."