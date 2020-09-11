In photos: U.S. commemorates 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

The Tribute in Light installation is tested over lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center, as seen from the borough of Brooklyn, the night before the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York City, U.S., September 10, 2020.

Americans on Friday remembered the 9/11 terrorist attacks that took thousands of lives 19 years ago. Amid the pandemic, tributes were colored by coronavirus precautions and the pandemic's terrible death toll, with more than 190,000 lives lost in the U.S.

President Donald Trump spoke at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, while Vice President Mike Pence paid his respects at the 9/11 memorial in New York. Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden crossed paths with Pence at ground zero and will visit Shanksville later today.

Across the country, some communities canceled 9/11 tributes amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus, while others continued with precautionary modifications.

Here's how the U.S. commemorated the 19th anniversary of 9/11: