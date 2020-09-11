Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
U.S. News

In photos: U.S. commemorates 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
Key Points
  • Across the country Friday, Americans remembered the 9/11 terrorist attacks that shook the world 19 years ago. 
  • Amid the pandemic, tributes were colored by coronavirus precautions and the devastating losses from the health crisis. 
The Tribute in Light installation is tested over lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center, as seen from the borough of Brooklyn, the night before the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York City, U.S., September 10, 2020.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Americans on Friday remembered the 9/11 terrorist attacks that took thousands of lives 19 years ago. Amid the pandemic, tributes were colored by coronavirus precautions and the pandemic's terrible death toll, with more than 190,000 lives lost in the U.S.

President Donald Trump spoke at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, while Vice President Mike Pence paid his respects at the 9/11 memorial in New York. Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden crossed paths with Pence at ground zero and will visit Shanksville later today.

Across the country, some communities canceled 9/11 tributes amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus, while others continued with precautionary modifications.

Here's how the U.S. commemorated the 19th anniversary of 9/11:

A flag with a photo of a firefighter is placed on the National 9/11 Memorial 

Rain drops rest near a U.S. flag with a picture of Walter Hynes at the south reflecting pool at the National 9/11 Memorial the day before the 19th anniversary of attacks in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., September 10, 2020.
Carlo Allegri | Reuters

New York firefighters stand for a moment of silence

New York City firefighters pause outside of Engine Company 10 and Ladder Company 10 across from One World Trade Center, the Freedom Tower, in lower Manhattan during commemoration ceremonies for the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on September 11, 2020 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

President Trump holds a moment of silence on Air Force One

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, with senior staff and cabinet members, observe a moment of silence aboard Air Force One to mark the 9/11 attacks on September 11, 2020, in Johnstown Pennsylvania.
Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden greets Vice President Mike Pence at the 9/11 Memorial in New York

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (L) and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (R) greet each other during a 9/11 memorial service at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2020 in New York City.
Amr Alfiky | Getty Images

New York City firefighters salute outside of Engine Company 10 and Ladder Company 10 across from One World Trade Center

New York City firefighters pause outside of Engine Company 10 and Ladder Company 10 across from One World Trade Center, the Freedom Tower, in lower Manhattan during commemoration ceremonies for the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on September 11, 2020 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

A soldier holds a framed tribute to a fallen firefighter in New York

A soldier holds a frame filled of pictures of a dead firefighter as he attends the 19th September 11 commemoration ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, September 11, 2020.
Amr Alfiky | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, center, leads members of the House of Representatives in a moment of silence at the U.S. Capitol

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (C) leads members of the House of Representatives in a moment of silence at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, on September 11, 2020.
Alex Edelman | AFP | Getty Images

Members of the military salute during the 9/11 observance ceremony at the Pentagon

Members of the military salute during the 19th annual September 11 observance ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., September 11, 2020.
Erin Scott | Reuters

Flags placed on the lawn in front of the U.S. Capitol

Members of the Young Americas Foundation place 2,977 American flags to represent the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks, outside of the Capitol on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Caroline Brehman | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

President Trump visits the Flight 93 National Memorial 

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump place a wreath during a ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial, remembering those killed when hijacked Flight 93 crashed into an open field on September 11, 2001, in Stoystown, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2020.
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

A visitor pays tribute at the 9/11 Memorial in Boston

Stephen Fraccastoro remembers his friend Mark Bavis, who died on one of the airplanes that were crashed into the Works Trade Center, at the September 11 Memorial in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., September 11, 2020.
Brian Snyder | Reuters

A woman pauses at the edge of the south pool at the 9/11 Memorial in New York

A woman pauses at the edge of the South pool during ceremonies on the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center at the 911 Memorial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., September 11, 2020.
Carlo Allegri | Reuters

People read names of victims

A family embraces in New York

People embrace during ceremonies marking the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., September 11, 2020.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters

New York firefighters pause at the 9/11 Memorial 

New York Firefighters gather at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York on September 11, 2020, as the US commemorates the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images