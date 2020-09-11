‘Tenet’ looks for a foothold in U.S. this weekend, ‘Mulan’ arrives in China amid controversy

For months, "Tenet" and "Mulan" have been the center of Hollywood's attention.

The films from Warner Bros. and Disney, respectively, were meant to represent a return to normal. However, neither film has quite embodied that hope.

Going forward, every weekend at the box office will be an important weekend. Yet, the stakes for this weekend seem particularly high.

"Tenet" had a solid start internationally, generating $53 million in its August debut. In the U.S., the film's opening was more muted, around $20 million. While this was the largest domestic haul for a new film release since the pandemic shuttered theaters, it was hardly an overwhelming sign that the box office was back in business.

There were questions about whether these numbers were actually for the four-day Labor Day weekend or if they included three days of previews in Canada ahead of the U.S. debut. Unofficially, it's estimated that those showings in Canada accounted for between $3 million and $4 million, according to a report published by BoxOffice.com's Shawn Robbins on Thursday.

Warner Bros. has not released daily ticket sale tallies, so it's unclear if those previews are included in the $20 million total given last weekend, which likely included Thursday night shows as well as Monday viewings.

Robbins estimates that "Tenet" could have made between $8.5 million and $10 million before Friday, Sept. 4. Meaning, that the Christopher Nolan film may have only earned between $10 million and $12 million during the four-day holiday weekend, not $20 million.

Representatives for Warner Bros. confirmed to CNBC that the number provided to analysts on Sunday included previews from Aug. 31 and the days leading up to the film's official U.S. debut.

This math conundrum once again underscores how difficult comparisons are during this pandemic. In pre-Covid times a drop in ticket sales between 40% and 60% wouldn't be unheard of from opening weekend to the second weekend. However, during the pandemic the percentage drops have been much smaller, with some films like "Unhinged" showing only an 8% to 12% drop.

It should be noted that only around 65% of theaters were open last weekend and the cinemas that were open had audience caps of between 30% and 50%.

If "Tenet" is able to have this smaller percentage drop between weekends, that could be a sign that consumer confidence in movie theaters is strong. However, if Robbins is correct, and the $20 million is not representative of last weekend's true haul, any comparisons made this weekend won't be accurate.

"This is a complicated and transitional era where consumer awareness and comfort are just as important across the geographic board as the perception of major cities and their contribution to box office shares," Robbins wrote.

Additionally, the muted opening of "Tenet" could influence other movies on Warner Bros.' calendar. Earlier this week, media outlets began to speculate that "Wonder Woman 1984" could be pushed from its October release due to lackluster theater attendance.

On Friday, Warner Bros. announced the film would be pushed until Christmas Day. "Wonder Woman" expected to be the next big blockbuster tentpole on the calendar. Now, there will be a two month gap until "Black Widow" arrives in early November.