China wants its semiconductor industry to catch up with the U.S. — but that won't be easy

China has been trying to ramp up its domestic semiconductor industry as the U.S. increases pressure on the country's technology giants. But Beijing will face significant challenges strengthening its homegrown chip sector, analysts told CNBC. Semiconductors are extremely important components of consumer electronics. As an increasing number of devices become "smart" and connected to the internet, they will become more and more crucial in new areas, such as automobiles. That's why China wants to be a powerful player. However, China is also facing a situation where its companies' access to important chip components, as well as its domestic chipmakers' ability to procure technology to make those semiconductors, might be hampered.

Supply chain relies on US

The semiconductor industry has an extraordinarily complicated supply chain. It's not just about companies that manufacture the chips —there are also design companies involved, as well as firms that make tools that enable manufacturing in the first place. Taiwan through TSMC and South Korea via Samsung are at the leading edge of manufacturing. When it comes to the tools for design, the United States dominates. Meanwhile, Dutch firm ASML makes a machine that uses so-called extreme ultraviolet (EUV) and is required to make the most advanced chips such as those manufactured by TSMC and Samsung. Reuters reported earlier this year that the U.S. pressured the Netherlands government to stop the sale of an ASML machine to SMIC. That shipment has not made it to China.

Without these tools, China is very far behind. And even when it had mostly unfettered access to the leading tools and materials on the market, China hasn't really been able to catch up. Dan Wang technology analyst, Gavekal Dragonomics

Last month, ASML told CNBC it was waiting for an export license from the Dutch government in order to ship its machinery to China. The problem for China is its reliance on the foreign gear that is actually required to the do the end-to-end production of chips. With the United States increasing pressure on China's technology sector, bringing its domestic chip industry on par with the U.S. will be a tough task for China. "Without these tools, China is very far behind. And even when it had mostly unfettered access to the leading tools and materials on the market, China hasn't really been able to catch up," Wang said "If the U.S. knocks out a lot of the ability of Chinese firms to actually have leading tools, then they're going to fall even further behind because they will need the rest of the industry to catch up before they can make very substantial progress again."

