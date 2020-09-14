What to watch today: Wall Street set for a recovery after a rough week

BY THE NUMBERS

Nikola (NKLA) shares dropped another 6.7% as the electric truck maker faces allegations of fraud from a short seller, Hindenburg Research. In a press release Monday, Nikola said the allegations are "false and misleading, and designed to manipulate the market to profit from a manufactured decline in Nikola's stock price." An analyst at Goldman Sachs upgraded Micron Technology (MU) to "buy" from "neutral," sending the stock up 3.8%. The analyst said Micron is "well-positioned competitively as it continues to execute on its tech transitions … and risk/reward on the stock skews positive." Overstock.com (OSTK) was initiated by a Needham analyst with a "buy" rating and a price target of $96 per share, implying an upside of 47.4% from Friday's close of $65.15 per share. The analyst said Overstock is "benefiting from external and internal factors that are driving an acceleration in revenue growth and market share gains." Overstock shares traded 6.5% higher. Morgan Stanley initiated Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) with an "overweight" rating and a price target of $485 per share, sending the stock up 1.9% before the bell. That price target implies an upside of 12.6% from Friday's close. MGM Resorts (MGM) shares fell more than 1% after a Goldman Sachs analyst downgraded the casino operator to "sell" from "hold." The analyst said he expects "a slower recovery in Las Vegas which will drive downside to consensus estimates and fundamental underperformance relative to peers." Kroger (KR) was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" by a Bank of America analyst, citing a potential deceleration of same-store sales moving forward as restaurants start reopening. Shares of the grocery store chain slipped 0.9%.

