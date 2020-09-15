Oil could see another demand shock, adding to the 'extraordinary' destruction this year

SINGAPORE — The next big shock to the oil industry could be yet another hit to demand, analysts said.

That would add to the destruction already seen this year as measures taken to combat the pandemic prevented people from commuting and traveling – drastically reducing oil usage.

Speaking at S&P Global Platts' Platts Asia Pacific Petroleum Virtual Conference (APPEC) 2020 on Monday, analysts pointed to the possibility of a second wave of Covid-19.

"A lot of us, we're talking about another demand shock. It's like fighting the last battle," said Ed Morse, managing director and global head of commodities research at Citi.

During a panel discussion at the conference, he warned that oil producing countries could experience a big setback.

"We're seeing countries that are overly dependent on oil earnings, that can't pay for the civil service, can't pay for healthcare…education…security," Morse said. "The rate of concern we're going to see … dipped in demand and the gigantic build in inventories … I think the biggest worry is what happens to the fragility of the oil producing countries."

Earlier this year, the May contract for U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude dived deep into negative territory for the first time in its history, amid lockdowns and a lack of storage as oil inventory rapidly built up.

"I think it is still all about the demand, the demand destruction this year has been extraordinary," Martin Fraenkel, president of S&P Global Platts, which projected that the contraction in global oil demand will be 8 million barrels a day by the end of this year.

"That's a huge contraction year-on-year in a typical year …. Now we've come off the summer driving season in the U.S., we're expecting that demand to taper off a little bit, and of course we're seeing an uptick in infections of Covid-19 in many parts of the world … and that is a concern," he said.

"By the end of 2021, oil demand will still be below where the world was in 2019," Fraenkel added, speaking to CNBC on Monday.

OPEC+ has a "delicate maneuvering act" if demand does not bounce back, Fraenkel added, referring to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies.

In July, OPEC+ put in place historic supply curbs of 10 million barrels a day, but agreed to ease them to 7.7 million barrels a day from August.

"If demand doesn't come back, how long is OPEC+ going to be able to sustain cohesion to keep supply under control when prices are hovering around $40 per barrel? While we think prices can go up in 2021 modestly, (will) demand growth keep coming back? It's by no means an assured route," he said.

"In that environment, that cohesion among OPEC+ is going to come under strain. Because as we know there're a number of countries , Russia being one... which are really dependent on the oil prices and their oil revenue, so the longer this goes on, the more under pressure they're going to come," Fraenkel warned.