Stocks in Asia-Pacific set to trade mixed as investors watch Apple suppliers in Asia

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific were set to trade mixed at the open as investors await the Federal Open Market Committee's quarterly update.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,355 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,310. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,454.89.

Shares in Australia, on the other hand, looked poised for opening gains. The SPI futures contract was at 5,941.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,894.80.

Apple supplier stocks in the region will be watched by investors after the Cupertino-based tech giant on Tuesday announced new devices and services, including a new Apple Watch and two new iPad models.