In last meeting before election, the Fed could placate markets with promise of low rates for years

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, wearing a face mask, testifies before the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee during a hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve response to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 30, 2020.

The Federal Reserve is unlikely to take any new policy actions at its final meeting before the presidential election, but it is expected to indicate it will keep its dovish policy in place for years to come while the economy and labor market heal.

The Fed meeting wraps up with a 2 p.m. ET statement Wednesday, and then Fed Chairman Jerome Powell briefs the media at 2:30 p.m. He is expected to veer away from any questions related to the election, but he is likely to speak about the need for Congress to provide more fiscal stimulus to parallel the unprecedented easing policies of the Fed.

For the first time, the Fed is presenting its economic and interest rate forecasts for 2023, and they are expected to show the central bank will be keeping interest rates at zero even then.

"They're not moving interest rates through 2023, and that in itself, is going to be viewed as a dovish re-commitment," said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock.

The Fed unveiled its latest policy change on average inflation targeting during its Jackson Hole Symposium last month, and Fed watchers do not expect any further policy changes. But the Fed could elaborate on its move to use an average inflation target, over its prior fixed target of 2%.

The idea is the Fed will now be able to let inflation run hotter than it previously would before taking action to tighten policy, or raise interest rates. That could give the economy and job market more time to improve.

"They tend not to want to go and do anything significant in front of an election. I think they'll reaffirm that they're not going to move rates. I think there will be two big words," said Rieder. "They'll talk about 'maximum' employment, and I think the other one is inflation 'sustainable' above target."

The Fed has not identified a top end of its average inflation target range, but it indicated it would like to be sure inflation is sustainably above its target before it thinks about raising interest rates.

"The most interesting thing will be the press conference because they've tried to make things vaguer, and so he's going to have to be prepared for a succession of questions," said Vince Reinhart, chief economist at Mellon. Reinhart expects the press to try to clarify an average inflation target. With questions "like, you're willing to tolerate an overshoot. How big is the overshoot?"

Inflation has been running below the Fed's target consistently since the financial crisis, and it currently is running at about 1.3%.

"I think they'll avoid being specific in the statement, and they'll be shown to be consciously ambiguous in the press conference," Reinhart said. Powell is also likely to be asked about recent inflation reports that showed consumer and producer inflation slightly higher than expected, though still relatively low.

"We have gotten inflation surprises. But I think his answer to that is that's what we want. We want inflation to go up..,the goal is not to move markets," he said. Powell has said the Fed is more worried about disinflation even if there are periodic signs of inflation in the recovery.

Reinhart said Powell should acknowledge some improvement in the economy and employment. He will also try to impress on the market the Fed will not raise interest rates any time soon.

"The main way he's been doing that is by talking down the economy," said Reinhart.