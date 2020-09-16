Singapore turns to domestic tourism as travel sector reels from coronavirus

SINGAPORE — Singapore is turning to domestic tourism as its borders remain largely closed to overseas visitors due to coronavirus.

"The tourism sector in Singapore was really badly affected as a result of this pandemic," said Chaly Mah, chairman of the Singapore Tourism Board on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the Singapore Summit.

Singapore started off the year strong with 1.69 million visitors in January — an increase from 1.62 million the same month a year ago. However, as authorities sought to control the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, travel restrictions were imposed. The immigration controls sent the numbers plunging about 99% year-on-year in recent months, he said.

"Given that we are a small country and we don't have the benefit of domestic travel, what we are trying to do now is to encourage Singaporeans to visit some of our local tourist attractions," said Mah.

Authorities are trying to make up some of the shortfall in tourism revenue by enticing Singaporeans to visit attractions in their own country.