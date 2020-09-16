Skip Navigation
Southwest Airlines trims cash burn, will keep middle seats open through November

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • Southwest said its October capacity will likely fall 40 to 45% in October and 35% to 40% in November.
  • The low-cost carrier will keep middle seats open until the end of November for travelers not flying together.
  • The Dallas-based airline trimmed its cash-burn estimate for the third quarter to $17 million a day from an earlier estimate of $20 million.
A bird flies by in the foreground as a Southwest Airlines jet comes in for a landing at McCarran International Airport on May 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Southwest Airlines on Wednesday said it has logged a "modest" improvement in bookings through October, helping it trim its daily cash burn estimate for this quarter by $3 million to an expected $17 million.

Despite the uptick in bookings, the Dallas-based airline expects revenue to drop 65% to 75% in October and capacity down 40% to 50% from the same month last year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt travel demand. It forecast November capacity to drop 35% to 40% from 2019.

Southwest said it would extend a policy that leaves middle seats open on its flights, except for travelers in the same party, through the end of November, an effort to calm travelers nervous about flying in a pandemic and better compete at the start of the end-of-year holidays. Delta Air Lines, for example, last month said it would limit capacity on flights through Jan. 6.

Southwest shares were little changed in morning trading.