Supplies of highly profitable GM pickups at historically low levels

Duncan Aldred, vice president of Buick-GMC sales for General Motors Co., speaks next to a GMC Sierra Denali HD truck displayed during an event in Chula Vista, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Sandy Huffaker | Bloomberg via Getty Images

Supplies of highly profitable pickups from General Motors are at historically low levels months after the company restarted production following nationwide plant shutdowns this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. Supplies of GMC Sierra pickups on dealer lots are at 20 days or less compared with a typical supply of 75 days to 90 days, according to Duncan Aldred, head of the GMC truck brand. He attributed the low supplies to continued demand for the pickups throughout the coronavirus pandemic despite the shutdowns. "We're continuing to sell faster than we build," he told reporters this week. "That's not a comment on the build schedule, that's a comment on how fast we're selling them." The plants that build the vehicles in the U.S. and Mexico were shut down for about two months this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic was a second blow to the company's production and inventory levels following a 40-day UAW strike that ended in October. While low supplies generally mean higher transaction prices and profits, they also can strain dealer operations and cause them to lose customers due to longer wait times or models being unavailable at purchase. Other automakers with higher inventory levels also can offer better deals to lure customers.

Aldred said that is not the case for the GMC Sierra, saying the brand has "its highest segment share in recent history" despite its "lowest stock in history." He also noted that the Sierra light-duty and larger heavy-duty models have the highest average transaction prices of about $47,500 and more than $65,000, respectively. But dealerships such as Gulf Coast Chevrolet Buick GMC in Texas — America's top-selling truck market— need more pickups on their lots. Craig DeSerf, executive manager of the dealership, said pickups typically account for 75% of his inventory. They're now only 25%. "Out here, south of Houston, it's truck country. That's all we do," he said. "This is pickup truck country, big time." DeSerf said some people get upset that there's not inventory but it's still better than having too much from a business standpoint. "Not to be greedy, it's better this way than the other way," he said. Heading into Labor Day weekend, a significant sales time for dealers, J.D. Power reports there were just over 500,000 pickups on dealer lots. That's compared with 900,000 entering September last year after the Labor Day selling weekend.

2021 GMC Sierra HD pickup GM