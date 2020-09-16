Watch live: Top health officials testify before Senate panel on U.S. coronavirus response efforts

[The stream is slated to start at 10:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies is holding a hearing Wednesday to question top health officials from the Trump administration as the nation prepares to distribute a potential Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir and Dr. Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary for preparedness and response, will appear before lawmakers to discuss the country's Covid-19 response efforts.

Earlier on Wednesday, the federal government rolled out its plans to begin distributing a Covid-19 vaccine to Americans to begin as early as January. HHS and the U.S. Department of Defense, as part of Operation Warp Speed, released a "interim playbook" for states and localities on how to "plan and operationalize a vaccination response."

"As part of Operation Warp Speed, we have been laying the groundwork for months to distribute and administer a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine as soon as it meets FDA's gold standard," HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a press release.

