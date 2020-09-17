As Main Street crisis worsens, Facebook launches new small business platform

Facebook is increasing its focus on the small business community, launching a new interface called "Business Suite" on Thursday which is targeted at small businesses that have struggled throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The platform is available exclusively to small businesses at launch, according to a release from the social media and advertising giant, but it will expand offerings to larger businesses next year.

"This is a long-term investment to make this the main interface for businesses of all sizes who use Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp," said Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg in a statement announcing the new platform.

The focus on the small business community comes as Facebook has faced a number of challenges. On Tuesday, a group of celebrities including Kim Kardashian West, Katy Perry, Michael B. Jordan and Ashton Kutcher, participated in a 24-hour Instagram "freeze" as part of the Stop Hate For Profit movement to protest what the organization calls "Facebook's repeated failures to address hate speech and election disinformation on their platforms."

During the summer, many prominent corporate brands took a break from Facebook ads to highlight their concerns over the same issues.

Facebook CFO David Wehner noted in its Q2 earnings discussion that the top 100 advertisers represented 16% of Facebook ad revenue, which was a lower percentage than a year ago.

This year, the company has deployed information centers as a tactic to combat the spread of misinformation on Facebook and Instagram. The company launched a Covid hub in March, and in August, Facebook rolled out a voter information center.

Facebook also is among the big tech firms under pressure from the federal government and facing potential antitrust action.

At a virtual CNBC event last month, Sandberg said the social media company needs to work with whoever wins the 2020 U.S. election to address their concerns about dominant technology companies.

"We know that there's real concern about the size and the power of the American tech companies, both here in our country and around the world," said Sandberg, speaking at the CNBC Small Business Playbook virtual summit. "It's our job to work with anyone who's in office, whether they're in the Senate or anywhere around the world, to address those concerns."