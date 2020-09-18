Markets are expected to be choppy, but dip buyers could be looking at tech favorites in week ahead

A pedestrian wearing a face mask looks at a smartphone while passing in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, on Monday, July 20, 2020.

After another week of losses, tech could be at the heart of a tug of war as dip buyers look for bargains in some of their favorite names and others see the group as still too frothy.

In the past week, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were both down about 0.6%, the third losing week. It was the S&P 500's longest losing streak since October. Tech was broadly lower, with Amazon and Facebook both down 5% for the week. Information technology shares lost 1% but communications which includes Facebook and Google fell 2.3% for the week.

"I think every time you've had a significant pullback in the familiar names, that tends to draw in more money," said Ed Keon, chief investment strategist at QMA. "You've had a little rotation toward value. That's a healthy sign for the market. I don't think that's an unhealthy market even though stocks look pricey. Given how low interest rates are, stocks look like the only game in town."

There are also a number of Fed speeches, but the most important will be the appearances by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell before three Congressional committees. At two of those, Tuesday and Thursday, Powell appears with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to discuss coronavirus aid.

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, said he does not expect much from Powell after his comments following the Fed's meeting this week, though the central bank chairman is likely to once more tell Congress fiscal stimulus is needed to help the economy recover.

Keon said it would be positive if there could be another stimulus deal but the market no longer expects it. "If we do get a deal, that would be really positive. I think at this point, there's a little bit of a slowdown in news. We still have a ways to go before we get into earnings warnings season. We're going to worry more about the presidential election and its aftermath," said Keon.