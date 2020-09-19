The pandemic is driving millions of America's 'working poor' to the edge

Miami resident Willie Mae Daniels, with granddaughter, Karyah Davis, 6, was laid off from her job as a food service cashier at the University of Miami on March 17.

In just the past six months, more than 22 million American jobs have been lost, and fewer than half have so far returned. Even when they were working, many people weren't earning enough to get by.

Trying to survive on low-paying jobs prompted journalist David Shipler in 2004 to write, The Working Poor: Invisible in America. Over five years, he interviewed families across the country who were in the job market but unable to lift themselves out of poverty.

With so many people out of work during the pandemic, Shipler fears the problems he wrote more than a decade ago will only get much worse. He is the author of seven books, the winner of the Pulitzer Prize for general non-fiction and a former correspondent of The New York Times.

CNBC spoke with Shipler about how the recession will impact workers. The interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

CNBC: You hear a lot these days about how many Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. But how did you come up with the term "the working poor" and how do you define it?

David Shipler: The term seemed to crystallize the problem in just three words. That is, people who were working but were still poor. How can that be? That seems to be an oxymoron. Why should people be in poverty or near poverty when they're actually engaging in work and, often, very difficult work, with difficult hours?

CNBC: How will the pandemic make the problem worse?

DS: People are going to be very desperate for work of any kind. I think the pandemic and the accompanying economic damage will make people much less able to negotiate for higher wages, and less willing even to try to negotiate for better working conditions. And many low-wage workers can't work from home. They have to go and expose themselves to Covid-19.