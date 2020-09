A banner with an image of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and a message referring to the selection of her successor is displayed outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., September 19, 2020.

As if prospects weren't already bleak enough, the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg further decreases the likelihood of economic support from Congress, analysts said.

Capitol Hill is bracing for a rough confirmation fight that is expected to see President Donald Trump soon nominating a successor to the legendary 87-year-old jurist, who passed away Friday after battling a series of health ailments.