ByteDance says it will own 80% of TikTok U.S. firm, contradicts Trump's claims deal has 'nothing to do with China'

This photo illustration taken on September 14, 2020 shows the logo of the social network application TikTok (L) and a US flag (R) shown on the screens of two laptops in Beijing.

GUANGZHOU, China — Beijing-based ByteDance said it would own a majority stake in the new TikTok Global in the U.S., appearing to contradict President Donald Trump's claims the deal has "nothing to do with China."

On Saturday, Trump gave his blessing to a deal that would see Oracle and Walmart take a minority stake in a U.S.-headquartered company called TikTok Global. Oracle would become the secure cloud provider and host American users' data in the country.

"It'll be a brand new company. It will have nothing to do with any outside land, any outside country, it will have nothing to do with China," Trump said.

But in a Chinese-language statement on Monday, ByteDance, the Beijing-based parent company of TikTok, insisted it was not losing control of the social media app.

The company said it plans to carry out a small round of pre-IPO (initial public offering) financing that will give ByteDance an 80% stake in TikTok Global. As part of the deal, Oracle, Walmart and ByteDance agreed to list TikTok Global on an American stock exchange within 12 months.

TikTok faced being shut down on Sunday but that decision has now been delayed for a week, according to the Department of Commerce.

In early August, Trump said that TikTok would be shut down in the U.S. unless an American firm bought it.

"So it'll close down on Sept. 15 unless Microsoft or somebody else is able to buy it and work out a deal, an appropriate deal, so that the Treasury of the United States gets a lot of money," Trump said at that time.

However, TikTok is not being acquired and will have the majority stake. But because 40% of ByteDance is owned by U.S. venture capital firms, the Trump administration can technically claim TikTok Global is now majority owned by U.S. money.