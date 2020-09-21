ByteDance says it will not transfer algorithm and technology to Oracle as part of TikTok deal

The logos of the Chinese video portal TikTok and the US software and hardware manufacturer Oracle Corporation can be seen on a smartphone and screen on September 14, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.

GUANGZHOU, China — ByteDance will not transfer algorithms and technologies to Oracle as part of a deal announced over the weekend to keep social media app TikTok operating in the U.S.

President Donald Trump said he approved a deal on Saturday that will see the creation of a U.S.-headquartered firm called TikTok Global with Oracle and Walmart taking minority stakes. Oracle will become TikTok's secure cloud provider and host U.S. user data.

But the deal does not entail any transfer of algorithms and technologies, according to a statement from ByteDance on Monday. The company said Oracle can instead check the source code.

"The current plan does not involve the transfer of any algorithms and technologies. Oracle has the authority to check the source code of TikTok USA," ByteDance's statement said, according to a CNBC translation.

Source code forms the basis for applications and software. Allowing inspections of source code is common practice to address local data security concerns.

TikTok's recommendation algorithm has been a key driver behind its growth, helping to suggest other videos to users and keep them hooked within the app.