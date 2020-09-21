More restrictions expected in Europe as coronavirus spreads rapidly and rattles markets

European countries are likely to impose more restrictions on public life in the coming days, analysts have said, as the number of daily coronavirus infections continues to rise rapidly.

"Expect lots more restrictions over the days and weeks ahead, especially in Europe," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note Monday. "The fact that the virus is already spreading quite rapidly is a big worry."

France reported 10,569 new cases Sunday (down from more than 13,000 new cases reported the day before), Reuters reported, while the U.K., reported almost 4,000 new cases on Sunday. Italy saw close to 1,000 new infections and Germany reported 1,345 new cases Sunday, and a further 922 cases Monday. Spain is yet to post its weekend case tallies, but reported almost 4,700 new cases Friday.

On Monday, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said rising coronavirus infection numbers in countries like France, Austria and the Netherlands were "worrying" and that Germany would sooner or later import cases from there, Reuters reported. He added that countries like Spain had infection dynamics "that are likely out of control."

Coronavirus cases are rising so rapidly in Europe that the World Health Organisation warned last week that there was a "very serious situation" unfolding in the region, calling the resurgence in infections a "wake up call." Local restrictions have been imposed in various parts of Europe to quell outbreaks of infection, with parts of northern England in lockdown, for example, as well as areas of Spain's capital Madrid.

As cases rise, however, more drastic measures are being considered, with the U.K. among those mulling whether to introduce a second, "mini" national lockdown to act as what has been described as a "circuit breaker" to stop the virus spreading. The country's government is also considering more restrictive measures such as a 10.00 p.m. curfew that would force cafes, bars and restaurants to close early.