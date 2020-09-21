House Democrats will unveil bill to avoid shutdown, fund government into December

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference in the Capitol on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

House Democrats will release a bill Monday to fund the government until Dec. 11, as the party pushed to strike a spending deal with Republicans, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC.

The plan, designed to avoid a shutdown before the Sept. 30 deadline, did not yet appear to have GOP support Monday. It would not include a White House request for farm aid or additional school lunch assistance, a Democratic priority.

Democrats and the Trump administration previously announced a tentative agreement to temporarily extend government funding without adding unrelated or potentially toxic provisions. The push to avoid a shutdown comes amid a protracted fight over how to structure a fifth coronavirus relief package.

The parties aim to avoid letting funding lapse ahead of the November election.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

