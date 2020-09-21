House Democrats will unveil bill to avoid shutdown, fund government into December

House Democrats will release a bill Monday to fund the government until Dec. 11, as the party pushed to strike a spending deal with Republicans, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC.
The plan, designed to avoid a shutdown before the Sept. 30 deadline, did not yet appear to have GOP support Monday. It would not include a White House request for farm aid or additional school lunch assistance, a Democratic priority.
Democrats and the Trump administration previously announced a tentative agreement to temporarily extend government funding without adding unrelated or potentially toxic provisions. The push to avoid a shutdown comes amid a protracted fight over how to structure a fifth coronavirus relief package.
The parties aim to avoid letting funding lapse ahead of the November election.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.