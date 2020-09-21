Coronavirus live updates: Cruise lines submit safety plan to CDC; Europe likely to see further lockdown

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
U.S. deaths related to Covid-19 are quickly approaching 200,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. It's a dire benchmark as the country continues to debate public safety measures and looks ahead to a contentious presidential election. It's also far higher than every other nation's official death toll — Brazil is the only other country to have recorded more than 100,000 virus-related deaths, with roughly 136,000 fatalities so far.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: