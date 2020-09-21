Coronavirus live updates: Cruise lines submit safety plan to CDC; Europe likely to see further lockdown

U.S. deaths related to Covid-19 are quickly approaching 200,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. It's a dire benchmark as the country continues to debate public safety measures and looks ahead to a contentious presidential election. It's also far higher than every other nation's official death toll — Brazil is the only other country to have recorded more than 100,000 virus-related deaths, with roughly 136,000 fatalities so far.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: