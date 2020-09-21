Nikola founder Trevor Milton to voluntarily step down as executive chairman

Nikola announced early Monday that founder Trevor Milton is voluntarily stepping down from his roles as executive chairman and a member of its board.

The electric truck company said the board accepted Milton's resignation, adding that Stephen Girsky, former vice chairman of General Motors and a member of Nikola's board, has been appointed chairman of the board, effective immediately.

"Nikola is truly in my blood and always will be, and the focus should be on the Company and its world-changing mission, not me," Milton said in a statement. "So I made the difficult decision to approach the Board and volunteer to step aside as Executive Chairman. Founding Nikola and growing it into a company that will change transportation for the better and help protect our world's climate has been an incredible honor."

The announcement comes after short-selling firm Hindenburg Research accused Nikola of fraud. The company pushed back on the accusations, saying there were "dozens" of inaccurate allegations in the report. The Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice are reportedly investigating claims that the company misled investors.

Hindenburg alleged Milton had made false statements about Nikola's technology in order to grow and secure partnerships with automakers.

In an early Monday tweet, Milton said, "I intend to defend myself against false allegations leveled against me by outside detractors."

GM recently took a 11% stake in the company and said it will produce Nikola's marquee hydrogen fuel cell electric pickup truck the Badger by the end of 2022. Last week, GM CEO Mary Barra said the automaker conducted "appropriate diligence" regarding a $2 billion deal with the electric vehicle start-up.