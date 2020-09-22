Canadian woman charged with sending deadly poison ricin to Trump called him 'Ugly Tyrant Clown' in letter

Pascale Ferrier appears in a jail booking photograph taken after her arrest by the Mission Police Department in Mission, Texas, March 13, 2019.

A Canadian woman criminally charged with mailing President Donald Trump the deadly poison ricin called him "The Ugly Tyrant Clown" in a letter containing the poison, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday.

The woman, Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier of Quebec, was apprehended Sunday at the U.S. border in Buffalo, N.Y., where she told American authorities that she was wanted by the FBI for sending ricin letters to Trump and others, the complaint said.

Ferrier, who is due to appear in federal court in Buffalo on Tuesday afternoon, also was allegedly carrying a loaded firearm and a knife when she was arrested.

In the letter Ferrier mailed to the White House from Canada, a note addressed to Trump said, "I found a new name for you: 'The Ugly Tyrant Clown.' I hope you like it," the complaint says.

"You ruin USA and lead them to disaster. I have US cousins, then [sic] I don't want the next 4 years with you as president," the note said.

"Give up and remove your application for this election. So I made a 'Special Gift' for you to make a decision. This gift is in this letter. If it doesn't work, I'll find better recipe for another poison, or I might use my gun when I'll be able to come."

Trump never saw the letter, which was received at the White House's mail sorting center last Friday.

According to the FBI, Ferrier on Sept. 9 posted messages on Twitter and Facebook that said "#killTrump" and used wording such as "Ugly Clown Tyrant."

Ferrier also allegedly sent letters containing a powdery substance to people in Texas jails and detention centers, according to the complaint. Those letters were found to contain fingerprints which matched those of Ferrier, who previously had been arrested in that area on weapons charges.

Those letters, like the letter to Trump, contained the phrase "if it doesn't work I will find a better recipe," the complaint says.