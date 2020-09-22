High-level U.S. visits to Taiwan annoy China – but did not cross the red line, says analyst

SINGAPORE — Tensions are escalating in the Taiwan Strait and Beijing has been flexing its military might.

While a high-level U.S. State Department official visit to Taiwan last week angered China, it probably didn't cross any "red line," said Kelsey Broderick, China analyst at the Eurasia Group.

"Red lines are tricky, the only real red line we know from Beijing for certain is if Taiwan declares formal independence," Broderick told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"However, anything that assumes or leans toward Taiwan sovereignty is maybe something of an orange line or a yellow line when it comes to China's relationship with Taiwan."

U.S. undersecretary of state for economic affairs, Keith Krach, visited Taiwan last week. It was the highest level visit to the island in decades, and came on the heels of another high-profile visit in August by U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar.

The visits drew protests from China, which considers Taiwan as part of its territory that must one day be reunified with the mainland and therefore, has no right to participate in international diplomacy.

"For China, that was pretty escalatory in their view and something they were responding to. Was it a red line? Probably not," said Broderick.