Oracle remains distant laggard in cloud infrastructure market even after TikTok deal

Picture cloud infrastructure as a city with many office buildings. Amazon is the landlord everyone talks about, because of its sleek towers, fast elevators, modern floor plans and high-energy tenants.

Oracle, by contrast, houses law offices and financial advisory firms that serve burnt coffee in the kitchen.

Oracle has been trying for years to burnish its image in the cloud infrastructure market, taking on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform with services that give customers more tools to store and manage their data remotely. It talks up its artificial intelligence and "self-driving databases" to show that it's not the boring old vendor selling the digital equivalent of plastic cubicles.

For Oracle, winning a customer like popular video creation app TikTok is understandably a cause for celebration. Co-founder Larry Ellison proclaimed in a statement over the weekend that Oracle's "new generation Cloud2 infrastructure" was chosen "because it's much faster, more reliable and more secure than the first generation technology currently offered by all the other major cloud providers."

The announcement comes less than five months after Oracle picked up a slice of business from Zoom, which was looking to diversify its spending off AWS as usage surged during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet, Oracle remains a "niche player" in the market, according to Gartner, well behind the leaders. Oracle's market share sits at around 2%, based on data from Gartner, Synergy Research Group and Canalys, and ranks no higher than sixth globally.

Analysts at RBC don't expect Oracle's cloud revenue to top $1 billion until fiscal 2023. AWS generated almost $21 billion in sales in the first half of 2020.

In upgrading Oracle's stock to an equivalent of a buy on Sunday, RBC analysts described the TikTok deal as a "shot in the arm" and one that could "accelerate growth in a segment that is important for the future of Oracle." Wedbush analysts wrote that the agreement "could have positive financial ripple impacts."

Oracle needs the growth. The company, which still gets the bulk of its revenue from traditional database software and related services, only increased sales 2% in the last quarter after shrinking the prior period.

Its stock is up 13% in the past year, trailing all its major cloud competitors. Amazon shares have gained more than 60% and Microsoft is up over 40%.