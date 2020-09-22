Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Square, PayPal, Teladoc & more

DA Davidson initiated the online telehealth company and said the company is growing at a rapid rate and expanding markets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are initiating coverage of Teladoc Health with BUY rating a $250 price target. This is a pure play software company directly benefiting from COVID-19. As a result the company is growing over 60% organically, and the additions of acquisitions have further expanded markets and provided leverage to popular direct to consumer (DTC) markets. Lastly, relatively conservative guidance for 3Q20 (Sept) sets the company up for a likely beat."