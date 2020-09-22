Why Warren Buffett's way of beating the market will not be repeated

Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting in 2019. A new book lays out the reasons why Buffett's method of market success is increasingly hard to replicate, even for Buffett himself.

If you're hoping that you'll be the next Warren Buffett, I have some bad news for you.

If you're hoping to pay an investment professional to outperform the market to the same extent that Buffett did, I've got more bad news.

Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and one of the greatest investors of all time, was a very rare bird. Active managers — i.e. professional stock pickers — are constantly claiming that they can outperform market benchmarks like the S&P 500, but they almost never do, particularly over periods of time that go beyond three or more years.

That's the conclusion of "The Incredible Shrinking Alpha," a new book by Larry Swedroe, chief research officer for Buckingham Wealth Partners, and Andrew Berkin, head of research at Bridgeway Capital.

How bad is it? S&P Dow Jones Indices has studied active managers for many years. Last year, they noted that after 10 years, 85% of large fund managers underperform their benchmark (usually the S&P 500), and after 15 years, that underperformance reaches 92% of managers.

That is a very bad record!