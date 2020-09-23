Huawei says Qualcomm applied for a license to sell it chips and will use them in smartphones if allowed

The logo of Chinese company Huawei at their main U.K. offices in Reading, west of London, on January 28, 2020.

Huawei said that Qualcomm has applied for a license to sell it chips and will use them in smartphones if permission is granted by the U.S. government.

China's Huawei was put on a U.S. blacklist last year that restricted American businesses from selling products to the Chinese phonemaker. U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, were required to get a license from the government to export goods to companies on that list.

Then in May this year, Washington amended a rule to require foreign manufacturers using U.S. chipmaking equipment to get a license before being able to sell semiconductors to Huawei. The U.S. government tightened this rule in August, a move which could lead to a "near-total" cut-off for Huawei from key semiconductor.

Huawei designs its own smartphones chips called Kirin, via its HiSilicon subsidiary. But Kirin is manufactured by Taiwanese contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. From Sept. 15, TSMC was no longer able to supply chips to Huawei.

"The U.S. has been continuously attacking us ... and that has posed great challenges to our production and our operation," Guo Ping, rotating chairman at Huawei, said on Wednesday. "We got the last batch of chipsets in middle of September, we are still evaluating more details."