Art Cashin explains the sell-off: Stop looking for logic in a market trading on momentum

What happened to our rally? September started so well, with a huge gain.

But since September 3, it's been mostly downhill. The average stock is not doing well: the equal-weight S&P 500 is at its lowest level since mid-July. Health care, banks, energy and small caps are in clear downtrends. As for investing styles, nothing seems to be working in September: growth, value, low volatility, quality, momentum are all down 5% to 8%.

You can't blame traders for getting worried. Of the half-dozen "buckets" that move the markets, only one — progress on treatment/vaccine, has clearly been a positive this month.

The rest are moving against bulls:

Reopening: worsening COVID cases, particularly in Europe Stimulus: Fed officials are begging for more stimulus, but the market doesn't think we're going to get it. The Fed is not expanding its programs either. China: elevated trade tensions Valuation: how do you value technology stocks in a Covid environment?

Of all the issues the market is grappling with, valuation seems to be the most difficult. Technology stocks have benefitted from coronavirus and work-from-home, yet no one knows how to accurately value them. Case in point: Apple, going from $100 to $138 and back to $107, all in seven weeks. The largest company in the United States rallies nearly 40% in a month, then drops 22% in three weeks?

When I am confused and baffled, I turn to my old friend, Art Cashin from UBS, recuperating from knee surgery but still watching the markets like a hawk.