New F1 CEO will need to address future of U.S. Grand Prix in Austin as racetrack deal set to expire after 2021 season

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Great Britain celebrates clinching the 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship following the F1 - U.S. Grand Prix race at Circuit of The Americas on November 3, 2019 in Austin, Texas.

Formula One has the fan base, its revenue has recovered following losses, and it has a racing star in Lewis Hamilton that can grow its minority consumers.

The mission now is to further expand in the U.S., and the Liberty Media-owned property will have a new voice to help it achieve this mission.

On Friday, F1 announced it will move CEO Chase Carey "to the role of non-executive Chairman," replacing him with Stefano Domenicali, the former Ferrari team principal.

It was a move approved by officials throughout F1.

Hamilton called Domenicali's hire "amazing." "I don't think they could have really chosen someone better, to be honest, to replace some big shoes with Chase, who's done an amazing job, and who's always had such a great approach," Hamilton is quoted as saying on Formula1.com.

Carey, who had been CEO of F1 since 2017, helped negotiate a new Concorde Agreement with racing teams, including a new $175 million cap that limits the amount teams can spend per calendar year.

Due to Covid-19, the new cap was decreased to $145 million for the 2021 season. The new agreement is set to expire in 2025. Carey also helped finalize a new three-year media rights deal with ESPN in November 2019.

Liberty Media President and CEO, Greg Maffei, joined CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday but did not say anything about the CEO change at F1.

In a statement, Maffei praised Carey for "a phenomenal job," crediting him for assembling "a first-class commercial and sporting organization that has a long list of achievements, including broadening the appeal of the sport, growing its digital presence, establishing new technical regulations, securing a cost cap for the first time and reaching a new more equitable Concorde agreement with the teams."

Carey's exit isn't seen as a surprise to those in racing circles, though.

Although F1 made roughly $2 billion in 2019 after suffering losses in previous seasons, its expansion strategy in the U.S. and China are uncertain after Carey said the territories were a part of F1's plans in 2017.

The Chinese Grand Prix was canceled due to Covid-19, but rumors have surfaced that F1 was close to a new five-year deal to keep the event at Shanghai International Circuit. Still, it's unclear if current relations between the U.S. and China, and featuring the TikTok saga, would impact F1's future in the country.