What the second wave of coronavirus in Europe means for Americans: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. A second wave of coronavirus infection overtakes Europe as the United States mourns 200,000 Covid-19 deaths — the most of any country in the world. The 'After Hours' team asks public health experts and epidemiologists what notes Americans should be taking as Europe tries to tamp down on infection, and flu season approaches.

U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 200,000 as cases jump in more than half of states

Colder temperatures are setting in around the world, and nations are bracing for a spike in coronavirus transmission. With fewer outdoor activities available, and a simultaneous seasonal flu season, health experts warn infection rates are likely to tick up. European nations are preparing for the shift with curfews on pubs and bars, and with tighter restrictions on residents.

JPMorgan traders complain that bank doesn't inform all staff of coronavirus cases at headquarters

Some JPMorgan Chase traders are upset that they only learned about a coronavirus case in their building last week from press reports, CNBC has learned.

When the bank discovered that an employee on the fifth floor of its Manhattan headquarters had caught Covid-19, it quickly told those who had contact with the worker to quarantine for two weeks. It also fired off a memo on Sept. 13 to workers on that floor letting them know about the case.

But it didn't tell workers elsewhere in its 47-floor tower at 383 Madison Ave. about the illness, and that irked some of the bank's traders, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.