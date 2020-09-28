Asia-Pacific markets set to trade mixed; China's industrial profits rise in August

Stocks in Asia-Pacific were set to trade mixed at the open, as investors react to Chinese economic data released over the weekend.
Futures pointed to a mixed open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 23,290 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,180. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,204.62.
Shares in Australia, meanwhile, looked set to dip. The SPI futures contract sat at 5,951.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,964.90.
China's industrial profits rose 19.1% in August, the country's National Bureau of Statistics announced over the weekend. Chinese economic data has been watched by investors for signs of the country's continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, the situation surrounding the pandemic elsewhere could also weigh on investor sentiment. Europe is now facing the prospect of a double-dip recession as it grapples with a coronavirus second wave. Over in the U.S., new daily coronavirus cases topped 1,000 in New York state on Saturday — the first time new infections in the state passed the 1,000 mark since early June.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 94.549 after rising from levels below 93.0 last week.
The Japanese yen traded at 105.55 per dollar following a weakening last week from levels below 105 against the greenback. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7041 after sliding from levels above $0.72 last week.
— CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this report.