Asia-Pacific markets set to trade mixed; China's industrial profits rise in August

Stocks in Asia-Pacific were set to trade mixed at the open, as investors react to Chinese economic data released over the weekend.

Futures pointed to a mixed open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 23,290 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,180. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,204.62.

Shares in Australia, meanwhile, looked set to dip. The SPI futures contract sat at 5,951.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,964.90.

China's industrial profits rose 19.1% in August, the country's National Bureau of Statistics announced over the weekend. Chinese economic data has been watched by investors for signs of the country's continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.