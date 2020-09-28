Indian start-up ShareChat is one of many looking to fill the vacuum left by TikTok ban

SINGAPORE — India's ban of the popular short-video sharing app TikTok has left a vacuum that local start-ups are moving in to fill.

One of those start-ups is ShareChat, a Twitter-backed Indian social media platform that caters to users in 15 regional languages.

Citing national security concerns, New Delhi announced the ban on TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, in late June. Just days later, ShareChat launched its own short-video platform, Moj.

"We've been very, very opportunistic because we figured that this is a large vacuum, it's a large opportunity of short-video market, and therefore, we launched on that product," Ankush Sachdeva, co-founder and CEO of ShareChat, said on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Monday.

"I still believe there is a large appetite for short video content and if we can provide a really good experience, that essentially translates to a really good AI (artificial intelligence)-backed feed, there is a large market to be captured," he added.

TikTok had more than 200 million users in India. After it was banned, Indian start-ups in the short-video sharing space reported a surge in users. Moj now has more than 80 million monthly active users who spend on average 34 minutes on the platform, the company said.

ShareChat said last week it raised $40 million in pre-Series E funds from a variety of investors.

They include Pawan Munjal, CEO and chairman of Hero Motorcorp, an Indian manufacturer of scooters and motorcycles, who invested in a personal capacity. Other investors included Twitter, venture capital firms SAIF Partners and Lightspeed India, as well as investment firm India Quotient.

ShareChat's total funding to-date is at $264 million.