Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: FedEx, Virgin Galactic, UPS, Snap & more

Citi reiterated its sell rating on the stock ahead of the company's earnings report on Tuesday and said it expects lowered guidance.

"Micron will release F4Q20 results September 29 after market close. We expect the company to report results below guidance of $6.0 billion but in line with our $5.50 billion estimate due to the double dip in DRAM we have written about. As a result, we expect the stock to trade lower and we maintain our Sell rating."